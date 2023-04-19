Short Interest in Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA) Increases By 14.3%

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 782,000 shares, a growth of 14.3% from the March 15th total of 683,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 327,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Liberty TripAdvisor in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Liberty TripAdvisor Price Performance

Shares of LTRPA traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.78. The company had a trading volume of 48,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,205. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Liberty TripAdvisor has a 12-month low of $0.57 and a 12-month high of $1.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $59.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 2.30.

Institutional Trading of Liberty TripAdvisor

Liberty TripAdvisor ( NASDAQ:LTRPA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $354.00 million during the quarter. Liberty TripAdvisor had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 1.37%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simplex Trading LLC raised its holdings in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor by 519.6% in the third quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 25,466 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 21,356 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor by 142.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,796 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 28,685 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty TripAdvisor during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Liberty TripAdvisor by 557.2% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 89,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 75,966 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor in the first quarter worth $79,000. 41.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Liberty TripAdvisor

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc engages in the online advertising and commerce business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media and Platform, Experiences and Dining, and Corporate and Other. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment includes all Tripadvisor-related brand advertising expenses, primarily television advertising, and technical infrastructure and other costs supporting the Tripadvisor platform.

