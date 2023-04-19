Short Interest in LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) Grows By 19.2%

LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 148,700 shares, a growth of 19.2% from the March 15th total of 124,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 72,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

LightPath Technologies Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of LPTH traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,113. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.57 and its 200-day moving average is $1.34. LightPath Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.99 and a 52-week high of $2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Get LightPath Technologies alerts:

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. LightPath Technologies had a negative net margin of 11.89% and a negative return on equity of 13.38%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LightPath Technologies will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LightPath Technologies

A number of brokerages have commented on LPTH. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of LightPath Technologies from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LPTH. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in LightPath Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in LightPath Technologies by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 29,075 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 11,908 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in LightPath Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in LightPath Technologies by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,834 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 7,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in LightPath Technologies by 73.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 90,446 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 38,316 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.31% of the company’s stock.

About LightPath Technologies

(Get Rating)

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical and infrared components. Its products include molded glass and assemblies, infrared molded lenses, diamond turned, conventional ground and polished ground lenses and assemblies, and collimator assemblies, which are used in applications involving light detection and ranging technology.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LightPath Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LightPath Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.