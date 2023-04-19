Short Interest in Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) Drops By 13.7%

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,730,000 shares, a drop of 13.7% from the March 15th total of 24,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,250,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lufax

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lufax by 1,610.6% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 29,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 27,911 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Lufax during the 4th quarter worth about $469,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Lufax by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 76,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 12,587 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Lufax during the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in Lufax during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.24% of the company’s stock.

Lufax Stock Performance

Lufax stock traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $1.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,777,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,943,778. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.14. Lufax has a one year low of $1.26 and a one year high of $7.05.

Lufax Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.9%. Lufax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.36%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LU. Citigroup cut shares of Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $3.52 to $2.04 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of Lufax from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Macquarie cut shares of Lufax from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $1.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.57.

About Lufax

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

