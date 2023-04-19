Short Interest in LumiraDx Limited (NASDAQ:LMDX) Drops By 18.9%

LumiraDx Limited (NASDAQ:LMDX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 458,200 shares, a decrease of 18.9% from the March 15th total of 565,100 shares. Approximately 10.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 199,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in LumiraDx in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Alpine Global Management LLC lifted its position in LumiraDx by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 990,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 290,000 shares during the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new stake in LumiraDx in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in LumiraDx by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 377,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 41,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in LumiraDx by 36,072.9% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 3,771,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,847,000 after purchasing an additional 3,760,959 shares during the last quarter.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
LMDX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of LumiraDx from $2.00 to $1.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of LumiraDx from $1.20 to $0.85 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd.
LumiraDx Stock Performance
LumiraDx Company Profile
LumiraDx Limited operates as a point of care diagnostics company. The company focuses on transforming community-based healthcare by providing critical diagnostic information to healthcare providers. It manufactures and commercializes a diagnostic platform that supports various tests with lab comparable performance at the point of care.
Featured Stories
