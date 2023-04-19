Short Interest in LumiraDx Limited (NASDAQ:LMDX) Drops By 18.9%

LumiraDx Limited (NASDAQ:LMDX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 458,200 shares, a decrease of 18.9% from the March 15th total of 565,100 shares. Approximately 10.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 199,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in LumiraDx in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Alpine Global Management LLC lifted its position in LumiraDx by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 990,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 290,000 shares during the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new stake in LumiraDx in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in LumiraDx by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 377,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 41,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in LumiraDx by 36,072.9% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 3,771,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,847,000 after purchasing an additional 3,760,959 shares during the last quarter.

Get LumiraDx alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LMDX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of LumiraDx from $2.00 to $1.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of LumiraDx from $1.20 to $0.85 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

LumiraDx Stock Performance

LumiraDx Company Profile

Shares of LumiraDx stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,708. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.12, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 3.06. LumiraDx has a one year low of $0.45 and a one year high of $5.00. The stock has a market cap of $207.64 million, a P/E ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 0.93.

(Get Rating)

LumiraDx Limited operates as a point of care diagnostics company. The company focuses on transforming community-based healthcare by providing critical diagnostic information to healthcare providers. It manufactures and commercializes a diagnostic platform that supports various tests with lab comparable performance at the point of care.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LumiraDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LumiraDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.