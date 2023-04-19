Short Interest in Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) Declines By 20.7%

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,190,000 shares, a drop of 20.7% from the March 15th total of 1,500,000 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,520,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

MGTA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright began coverage on Magenta Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.00 price objective on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded Magenta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Magenta Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MGTA traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.79. The company had a trading volume of 69,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,423,997. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.88. Magenta Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.32 and a 12 month high of $2.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.91 million, a P/E ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.09.

In other Magenta Therapeutics news, major shareholder Rock Ventures Iv L.P. Third sold 2,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.83, for a total value of $1,826,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,558,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,783,309.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 11.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Magenta Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,059,000. Alphabet Inc. purchased a new position in Magenta Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,708,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Magenta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,786,000. Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 201.1% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 796,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 531,984 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 205.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 731,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 492,081 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which focuses on improving stem cell transplantation. Its platform includes MGTA-117, MGTA-145, and CD45-ADC. The company was founded by David T. Scadden, Derrick J. Rossi, Alan Tyndall, Luigi Naldini, Robert Negrin, John F. Dipersio, and Jason Gardner on June 17, 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

