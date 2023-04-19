Short Interest in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Expands By 14.5%

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 41,110,000 shares, a growth of 14.5% from the March 15th total of 35,910,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,540,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MSFT. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. UBS Group set a $275.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, March 20th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $315.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $296.65.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $288.37 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.04, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $269.15 and a 200 day moving average of $250.37. Microsoft has a 52 week low of $213.43 and a 52 week high of $294.18.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $52.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.17 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.87% and a net margin of 33.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Microsoft will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total transaction of $272,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 116,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,687,699.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total transaction of $272,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 116,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,687,699.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total transaction of $1,186,410.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 788,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,272,990. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,767 shares of company stock worth $1,728,111. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Microsoft

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 71.4% during the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 132 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

