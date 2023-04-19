Short Interest in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Declines By 15.5%

MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,750,000 shares, a drop of 15.5% from the March 15th total of 2,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 641,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on MKS Instruments from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on MKS Instruments from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded MKS Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective (up from $110.00) on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.36.

MKS Instruments Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of MKSI opened at $81.61 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.94 and a 200 day moving average of $87.44. MKS Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $64.77 and a fifty-two week high of $126.49. The firm has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.93.

MKS Instruments Dividend Announcement

MKS Instruments ( NASDAQ:MKSI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.01 million. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 9.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that MKS Instruments will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 15.20%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carlyle Group Inc. lifted its position in MKS Instruments by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Carlyle Group Inc. now owns 8,482,732 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $718,742,000 after purchasing an additional 5,089,639 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 240.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,498,030 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $126,928,000 after buying an additional 1,058,245 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in MKS Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,360,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,129,843 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $506,570,000 after purchasing an additional 864,178 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,420,327 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $282,655,000 after purchasing an additional 802,095 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

About MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

