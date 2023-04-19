Short Interest in Momentus Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTSW) Drops By 27.6%

Momentus Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTSW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,200 shares, a drop of 27.6% from the March 15th total of 44,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Momentus

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Momentus stock. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Momentus Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTSW – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 117,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Momentus Price Performance

MNTSW traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.06. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,000. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.09. Momentus has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $0.63.

