Short Interest in Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) Drops By 27.6%

Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,780,000 shares, a decline of 27.6% from the March 15th total of 2,460,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 372,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days. Approximately 6.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Morphic Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Morphic stock traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $44.09. The stock had a trading volume of 29,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,410. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.65 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.30. Morphic has a twelve month low of $19.23 and a twelve month high of $49.24.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $6.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 million. Morphic had a negative return on equity of 16.68% and a negative net margin of 83.38%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Morphic will post -3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Transactions at Morphic

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Securities upped their price target on shares of Morphic from $45.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Morphic from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.33.

In related news, CFO Marc Schegerin sold 50,000 shares of Morphic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $2,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,074 shares in the company, valued at $768,330. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, President Bruce Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total transaction of $400,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 116,192 shares in the company, valued at $4,658,137.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marc Schegerin sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $2,250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,330. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 26.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Morphic by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 67,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after buying an additional 15,753 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Morphic by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Morphic during the 4th quarter valued at $662,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Morphic by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 334,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,949,000 after purchasing an additional 10,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Morphic by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 758,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,300,000 after purchasing an additional 25,782 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.84% of the company’s stock.

Morphic Company Profile

