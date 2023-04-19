Short Interest in Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARK) Grows By 23.4%

Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARK – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,740,000 shares, a growth of 23.4% from the March 15th total of 1,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 18.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Remark Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of MARK stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.18. The stock had a trading volume of 228,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,148,345. Remark has a one year low of $0.87 and a one year high of $6.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Remark

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Remark by 292.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,460 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 21,960 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Remark in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Remark during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Remark by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 344,880 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 86,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its stake in Remark by 25.7% in the third quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 2,959,832 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 604,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Remark

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Remark to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th.

Remark Holdings, Inc is a technology-focused company that develops and deploys artificial intelligence (AI) products and AI-based solutions for businesses in various industries. It operates through its Technology and Data Intelligence segment, which provides products and services based on collected and processed data by using KanKan, a data intelligence platform that offers AI-based vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service products for the financial, retail, entertainment, education, and workplace and public safety industries.

