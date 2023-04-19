Short Interest in Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) Rises By 23.5%

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,940,000 shares, a growth of 23.5% from the March 15th total of 5,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,580,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TALO shares. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Talos Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Talos Energy from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. TheStreet lowered Talos Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Talos Energy in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Talos Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.20.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Talos Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 85.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Talos Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. 96.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TALO opened at $14.67 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Talos Energy has a 12 month low of $11.67 and a 12 month high of $25.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.38.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.42). Talos Energy had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 23.12%. The company had revenue of $342.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.00 million. Equities analysts expect that Talos Energy will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Talos Energy, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses on the exploration, acquisition, exploitation and development of shallow and deepwater assets near existing infrastructure in the United State Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by John A.

