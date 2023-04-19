Short Interest in The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) Grows By 34.4%

The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 621,800 shares, a growth of 34.4% from the March 15th total of 462,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 162,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FBMS. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of First Bancshares by 174.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 874 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Bancshares by 100.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 910 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of First Bancshares by 127.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,021 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Bancshares by 476.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares during the period. 67.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Bancshares Stock Up 3.0 %

First Bancshares stock traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $24.54. The stock had a trading volume of 58,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,252. The company has a market cap of $762.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.41. First Bancshares has a 52 week low of $23.46 and a 52 week high of $35.90.

First Bancshares Increases Dividend

First Bancshares ( NASDAQ:FBMS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.12). First Bancshares had a net margin of 26.51% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The firm had revenue of $56.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.60 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Bancshares will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. This is an increase from First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 7th. First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Hovde Group lowered shares of First Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of First Bancshares from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.80.

About First Bancshares

First Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company which engages in banking services such as personal and business, which include checking, savings, and loans, cards, and others. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking, and Holding Company. The Commercial/Retail Bank segment provides a full range of commercial banking services to corporations and other business customers.

