Short Interest in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) Rises By 22.7%

Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,860,000 shares, an increase of 22.7% from the March 15th total of 3,960,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days. Approximately 4.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Tronox Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of TROX traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.67. 54,980 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,027,795. Tronox has a 52-week low of $11.09 and a 52-week high of $21.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.29). Tronox had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 14.39%. The firm had revenue of $649.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tronox will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tronox Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Tronox

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.87%.

In other news, CFO Timothy C. Carlson sold 32,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.52, for a total value of $499,169.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 358,106 shares in the company, valued at $5,557,805.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Jean Francois Turgeon sold 93,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $1,457,040.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 756,732 shares in the company, valued at $11,736,913.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Timothy C. Carlson sold 32,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.52, for a total value of $499,169.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 358,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,557,805.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 195,487 shares of company stock worth $3,032,725. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TROX. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tronox in the 1st quarter valued at about $674,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Tronox by 4.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,141,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,127,000 after purchasing an additional 336,103 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Tronox by 5.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 214,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,278,000 after purchasing an additional 11,667 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Tronox by 1,124.3% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 237,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,710,000 after purchasing an additional 218,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Tronox by 3.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,688,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,318,000 after purchasing an additional 401,480 shares in the last quarter. 67.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TROX. UBS Group increased their price target on Tronox from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Tronox in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Tronox in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Tronox from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.88.

Tronox Company Profile

Tronox Holdings Plc engages in the mining and inorganic chemical business. Its products include Titanium Dioxide Mineral Sands. The firm also mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals, and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

