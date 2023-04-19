Short Interest in United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) Expands By 24.2%

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,800 shares, a growth of 24.2% from the March 15th total of 25,600 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut United Security Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Dennis R. Woods purchased 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.26 per share, with a total value of $36,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 864,057 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,273,053.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dennis R. Woods purchased 3,658 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.85 per share, with a total value of $28,715.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 855,715 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,717,362.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 9,658 shares of company stock valued at $71,775. Corporate insiders own 20.40% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

United Security Bancshares Price Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBFO. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in United Security Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $8,418,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in United Security Bancshares by 69.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 122,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 50,463 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in United Security Bancshares in the third quarter valued at $181,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in United Security Bancshares in the third quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in United Security Bancshares by 3.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 561,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,659,000 after acquiring an additional 16,246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.93% of the company’s stock.

UBFO stock opened at $5.95 on Wednesday. United Security Bancshares has a 52-week low of $5.85 and a 52-week high of $8.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 0.63.

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. United Security Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 30.70%. The business had revenue of $14.53 million for the quarter.

United Security Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. United Security Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 48.35%.

About United Security Bancshares

United Security Bancshares (California) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Its portfolio consists of commercial and industrial, government program, commercial real estate, residential mortgages, home improvement and home equity, real estate construction and development, agricultural, and installment and student loans.

Featured Stories

