Siacoin (SC) Market Cap Reaches $212.22 Million

Siacoin (SC) traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 19th. Siacoin has a total market capitalization of $212.22 million and approximately $6.35 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Siacoin has traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Siacoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0039 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Siacoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28,903.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $90.91 or 0.00314540 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00011853 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.46 or 0.00070784 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.30 or 0.00537319 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $126.30 or 0.00436953 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000754 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003453 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001108 BTC.

Siacoin Coin Profile

Siacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 53,861,272,991 coins. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @skynetlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Siacoin is sia.tech.

Buying and Selling Siacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Sia is a decentralized storage platform where users contribute disk storage from their computers to create a decentralized network. Users can rent storage from hosts on Sia using siacoins, and smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain ensure payment to the host only after keeping the file for a specific amount of time. The distributed nature of the Sia network offers benefits in latency, throughput, reliability, and security, and anyone with storage can get paid, reducing the overall price of cloud storage. The Sia cryptocurrency is live, and the platform is still in beta, supporting uploads that are 500mb or less in size.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Siacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Siacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Siacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Siacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.