Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.
Several other research firms have also weighed in on SIEN. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Sientra from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Maxim Group decreased their target price on Sientra from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 31st.
Sientra Trading Up 7.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:SIEN traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.02. 288,054 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,983. The stock has a market cap of $20.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.62. Sientra has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $17.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.51.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Sientra Company Profile
Sientra, Inc operates as a medical aesthetics company, which engages in developing and commercializing plastic surgery implantable devices. It operates through two reportable segments: Breast Products and miraDry. The Breast Products segment focuses on sales of its breast implants, tissue expanders and scar management products under the brands Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan and BIOCORNEUM.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sientra (SIEN)
- ASML Reports Massive Growth, Management Points To Sluggish 2023
- Will Analyst Boost Send Lockheed Martin Shares Up, Up and Away?
- Mullen Automotive: Is The Bloom Off The Rose?
- Diversified Abbott Laboratories Could Reverse And Move Higher
- Okta Reversal In Progress While Catalysts Approach
Receive News & Ratings for Sientra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sientra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.