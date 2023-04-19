Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SIEN. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Sientra from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Maxim Group decreased their target price on Sientra from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 31st.

Sientra Trading Up 7.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SIEN traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.02. 288,054 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,983. The stock has a market cap of $20.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.62. Sientra has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $17.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.51.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sientra Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sientra by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,921,921 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 724,763 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Sientra during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Sientra by 758.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 966,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 853,500 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Sientra by 182.3% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 2,297,726 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 1,483,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sientra by 1,512.9% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 250,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 234,500 shares during the last quarter. 29.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Sientra, Inc operates as a medical aesthetics company, which engages in developing and commercializing plastic surgery implantable devices. It operates through two reportable segments: Breast Products and miraDry. The Breast Products segment focuses on sales of its breast implants, tissue expanders and scar management products under the brands Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan and BIOCORNEUM.

