Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Buys New Stake in T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TBUX)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TBUX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 12,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $124,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $243,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $873,000.

Get T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $48.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $53.63 million, a PE ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 0.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.59. T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $48.23 and a 12 month high of $49.29.

T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

The T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (TBUX) is an exchange-traded fund. The ETF currently has 53.48m in AUM and 293 holdings. TBUX is an actively-managed fund that invests in a diversified portfolio of investment-grade fixed income securities, targeting an effective duration of 1.5 years or less.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TBUX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.