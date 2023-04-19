Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Buys New Stake in T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TBUX)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TBUX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 12,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,000.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $124,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $243,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $873,000.
T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $48.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $53.63 million, a PE ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 0.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.59. T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $48.23 and a 12 month high of $49.29.
T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Profile
The T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (TBUX) is an exchange-traded fund. The ETF currently has 53.48m in AUM and 293 holdings. TBUX is an actively-managed fund that invests in a diversified portfolio of investment-grade fixed income securities, targeting an effective duration of 1.5 years or less.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (TBUX)
- Okta Reversal In Progress While Catalysts Approach
- Netflix Drops Post Earnings, But Is It Justified?
- Calling All Investors, United Airlines is Cleared For Takeoff
- Lululemon Shines While Most Clothing Retailers Look Dull
- Checking In On Hotel Stocks: Room for Growth?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TBUX – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.