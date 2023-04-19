Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Has $501,000 Position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lessened its position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 802 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 348.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 4,563.0% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC acquired a new position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000.

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Stock Performance

PDP stock opened at $76.65 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.70. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.22 and a fifty-two week high of $82.74. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.02.

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.126 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

