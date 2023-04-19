Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Has $555,000 Position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated trimmed its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,780 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 8,387.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,628,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $121,316,000 after buying an additional 1,609,436 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $74,946,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 182.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 809,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,305,000 after buying an additional 523,094 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $20,077,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 227.2% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 260,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,393,000 after buying an additional 180,792 shares during the period.

Shares of IYW opened at $92.15 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.11. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $69.49 and a twelve month high of $97.81. The stock has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

