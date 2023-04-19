Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Invests $786,000 in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 13,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $786,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GNR. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 2,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 1,484.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Price Performance

Shares of GNR opened at $59.08 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 1-year low of $47.17 and a 1-year high of $65.41. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.39.

About SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF

The SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (GNR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Natural Resources index. The fund tracks an index of global companies in natural resources and\u002For commodity businesses. GNR was launched on Sep 13, 2010 and is managed by State Street.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.