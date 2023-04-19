Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Reduces Stock Position in First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNMC)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated cut its holdings in shares of First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNMC – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 933 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated owned approximately 6.91% of First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF worth $937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RNMC. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF by 205.3% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF by 761.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF by 210.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares during the period.

Shares of RNMC stock opened at $27.63 on Wednesday. First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF has a 1 year low of $24.06 and a 1 year high of $30.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.43 million, a PE ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a $0.084 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%.

The First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF (RNMC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Riskalyze US Mid Cap index. The fund tracks a dividend-selected, tier-weighted index of mid-cap US equities. RNMC was launched on Jun 20, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

