Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Sells 199 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated decreased its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Southern were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY raised its stake in Southern by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 21,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in Southern by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 23,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. raised its stake in Southern by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 38,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC raised its stake in Southern by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 2,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. raised its stake in Southern by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 15,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.78% of the company’s stock.

Southern Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:SO opened at $72.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $79.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $67.54 and its 200-day moving average is $67.56. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $58.85 and a 1 year high of $80.57.

Southern Increases Dividend

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. Southern had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. This is a positive change from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Southern’s payout ratio is presently 82.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SO has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Southern from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Southern from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Southern from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Southern from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.64.

Insider Activity at Southern

In related news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.31, for a total value of $57,348.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,484,791.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Southern news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.31, for a total transaction of $57,348.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,484,791.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total value of $359,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,516,356.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,134 shares of company stock valued at $502,179 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

