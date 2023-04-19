Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Sells 94 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lessened its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,025 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 180 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 3,113 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,958 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 1,769 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PXD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $193.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays lowered their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Pioneer Natural Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.35.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

Shares of PXD opened at $225.80 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $228.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $177.26 and a 12 month high of $288.46. The company has a market cap of $52.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.41.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.83 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 33.15% and a net margin of 32.29%. The company’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.58 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $5.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $22.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.88%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 14.17%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

See Also

