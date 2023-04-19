Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Takes Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in POCT. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October in the 4th quarter valued at about $115,000.

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October stock opened at $31.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $506.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.26 and a 200-day moving average of $30.49.

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (POCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. POCT was launched on Oct 1, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

