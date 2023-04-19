Silver Range Resources (CVE:SNG) Shares Down 3%

Silver Range Resources Ltd. (CVE:SNG – Get Rating) fell 3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. 78,250 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 159% from the average session volume of 30,192 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

Silver Range Resources Trading Down 3.0 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.12. The company has a current ratio of 8.51, a quick ratio of 7.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of C$16.41 million, a PE ratio of 5.33 and a beta of -0.05.

Silver Range Resources Company Profile

Silver Range Resources Ltd., a junior resource exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of precious metal resources in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. Its property portfolio comprises 46 mineral properties located in Nevada, the Northwest Territories, Nunavut, and the Yukon Territory.

