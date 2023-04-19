Silverlake Axis (OTCMKTS:SLVFF) Trading Down 1.6%

Silverlake Axis Ltd (OTCMKTS:SLVFF – Get Rating) shares fell 1.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.25 and last traded at $0.25. 2,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 60% from the average session volume of 1,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.

Silverlake Axis Trading Down 1.6 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.25.

Silverlake Axis Company Profile

Silverlake Axis Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of digital economy software solutions and services to the banking, insurance, payment, retail, and logistics ecosystems. It operates through the following segments: Software Licensing, Software Project Services, Maintenance and Enhancement Services, Sale of Software and Hardware Products, Insurance Ecosystem Transactions and Services, Retail Transactions Processing, and Others.

