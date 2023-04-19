Simplicity Solutions LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Simplicity Solutions LLC lessened its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 38,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,448 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $1,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFV. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 429.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 206.8% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $50.15. 1,270,422 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1 year low of $49.15 and a 1 year high of $59.57. The company has a market capitalization of $16.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.23.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.