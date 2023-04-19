Simplicity Solutions LLC Has $1.89 Million Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Simplicity Solutions LLC lowered its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,412 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 485 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Netflix by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,630 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of Netflix by 10.0% during the third quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 385 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 27.6% during the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 162 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 4.2% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 7,407 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NFLX shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Netflix from $345.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Phillip Securities downgraded Netflix from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. New Street Research upped their price objective on Netflix from $320.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Netflix from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Netflix Price Performance

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total value of $1,305,172.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Netflix stock traded down $12.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $321.55. 15,000,847 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,645,238. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $329.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $307.95. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $162.71 and a 12 month high of $379.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $143.20 billion, a PE ratio of 32.21, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.27.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.05. Netflix had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 14.21%. The firm had revenue of $8.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Netflix

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

Further Reading

