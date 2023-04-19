SingularityNET (AGIX) Achieves Market Cap of $460.40 Million

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 12.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 19th. During the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded down 3.3% against the dollar. One SingularityNET token can now be purchased for approximately $0.38 or 0.00001314 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SingularityNET has a total market capitalization of $460.40 million and $97.89 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00007857 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.44 or 0.00029238 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00019700 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00018344 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000066 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,857.65 or 0.99998266 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002278 BTC.

SingularityNET Token Profile

AGIX is a token. It launched on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,282,847,949 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,214,421,357 tokens. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,282,847,949.0392976 with 1,214,421,357.2620106 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.43047538 USD and is up 1.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 89 active market(s) with $62,988,258.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

