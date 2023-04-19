Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Announces $0.02 Quarterly Dividend

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 19th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a dividend of 0.0242 per share on Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%.

Sirius XM has raised its dividend payment by an average of 22.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Sirius XM has a dividend payout ratio of 32.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Sirius XM to earn $0.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.3%.

Shares of NASDAQ SIRI traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,078,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,501,100. Sirius XM has a fifty-two week low of $3.43 and a fifty-two week high of $6.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sirius XM ( NASDAQ:SIRI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a net margin of 13.48% and a negative return on equity of 35.45%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sirius XM will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price (down from $7.50) on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Pivotal Research lowered their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $6.75 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $7.00 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $7.50 to $6.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sirius XM

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SIRI. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 986.0% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 7,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 6,833 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA bought a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 133.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 9,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 5,474 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of audio entertainment. It operates through Sirius XM and Pandora and Off-Platform segments. The company was founded on May 17, 1990, and is headquartered in New York, NY.

