SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $20.36

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $20.36 and traded as high as $20.45. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd shares last traded at $20.36, with a volume of 298,975 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on SKM. Nomura downgraded SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on SK Telecom Co.,Ltd in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get SK Telecom Co.Ltd alerts:

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.37.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd ( NYSE:SKM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 5.34%. Equities research analysts anticipate that SK Telecom Co.,Ltd will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SKM. Unison Advisors LLC increased its position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 74,211 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 30,606 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 10.6% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,058 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. grew its holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 69.8% during the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 2,043 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 145.6% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. 4.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SK Telecom Co.,Ltd

(Get Rating)

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication and internet services. Its products include mobile phones, wireless data, information communication, and others. The company was founded on March 29, 1984 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SK Telecom Co.Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SK Telecom Co.Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.