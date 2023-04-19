SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Trading Up 6.9%

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating)’s share price was up 6.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $26.18 and last traded at $26.18. Approximately 2,825,568 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 2,754,445 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SLG. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $35.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Barclays downgraded shares of SL Green Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of SL Green Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $48.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SL Green Realty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.06.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -17.39 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.90.

SL Green Realty ( NYSE:SLG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($2.49). SL Green Realty had a negative net margin of 9.44% and a negative return on equity of 1.62%. The business had revenue of $197.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.271 per share. This is a boost from SL Green Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently -218.12%.

Insider Transactions at SL Green Realty

In other news, Director Craig M. Hatkoff sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total value of $308,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,404.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Craig M. Hatkoff sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total transaction of $308,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,404.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew J. Diliberto bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.44 per share, with a total value of $164,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,720. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SL Green Realty

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLG. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in SL Green Realty by 455.8% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,305,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070,944 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in SL Green Realty during the fourth quarter valued at $24,417,000. PGGM Investments bought a new position in SL Green Realty during the third quarter valued at $19,681,000. Natixis bought a new position in SL Green Realty during the fourth quarter valued at $15,655,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in SL Green Realty by 12.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,857,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $314,295,000 after purchasing an additional 419,067 shares during the last quarter. 82.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

