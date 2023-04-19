Smith-Midland (OTCMKTS:SMID) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $19.42

Smith-Midland Co. (OTCMKTS:SMID – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.42 and traded as high as $20.11. Smith-Midland shares last traded at $19.88, with a volume of 4,169 shares traded.

Smith-Midland Stock Down 4.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.23 million, a PE ratio of 132.13 and a beta of 0.74.

Get Smith-Midland alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Smith-Midland

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Smith-Midland by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,585 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Smith-Midland by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,171 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Smith-Midland by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,107 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Smith-Midland by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 42,170 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Smith-Midland by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,471 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 1,754 shares during the last quarter. 38.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Smith-Midland Company Profile

Smith-Midland Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, leasing, licensing, selling, and installing of precast concrete products. The firm’s products include SlenderWall Lightweight Construction Panels, Sierra Wall, J-J Hooks Highway Safety Barrier, Easi-Set Precast Buildings and Easi-Span Expandable Precast Buildings, Easi-Set Utility Vault, SoftSound Soundwall Panels, Beach Prisms Erosion Control Modules and Beach Prisms Erosion Control Modules.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Smith-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.