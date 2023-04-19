Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,000.00.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SNN shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Smith & Nephew in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 970 ($12.00) to GBX 1,000 ($12.37) in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Smith & Nephew

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNN. Scharf Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smith & Nephew during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,995,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,617,152 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $70,375,000 after acquiring an additional 881,102 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Smith & Nephew during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,334,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Smith & Nephew during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,071,000. Finally, Prio Wealth Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Smith & Nephew during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,706,000. 9.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Smith & Nephew Trading Up 0.1 %

Smith & Nephew Increases Dividend

NYSE SNN opened at $29.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Smith & Nephew has a 52-week low of $21.77 and a 52-week high of $34.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.96.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.462 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. This is an increase from Smith & Nephew’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th.

About Smith & Nephew

Smith & Nephew plc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics; Sports Medicine and ENT; and Advanced Wound Management. The Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine and ENT segment consists of the following businesses: knee implants, hip implants, other reconstruction, trauma, sports medicine joint repair, arthroscopic enabling technologies and ENT.

