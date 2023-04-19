Solstein Capital LLC Has $285,000 Holdings in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN)

Solstein Capital LLC cut its holdings in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 959 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 52.2% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 661,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,620,000 after buying an additional 227,105 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust grew its stake in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 234,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,554,000 after buying an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp grew its stake in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 73.3% during the third quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 197,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,358,000 after buying an additional 83,659 shares in the last quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC grew its stake in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 31.2% during the third quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 159,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,666,000 after buying an additional 37,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 122,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,612,000 after buying an additional 8,259 shares in the last quarter.

KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $40.67. 22,696 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,277. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.44. KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF has a twelve month low of $34.64 and a twelve month high of $51.88.

About KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF

The KraneShares Global Carbon ETF (KRBN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IHS Markit Global Carbon index. The fund seeks to track a carbon credit futures index that weights holdings based on trade volume. The fund holds December futures from three major cap-and-trade programs KRBN was launched on Jul 30, 2020 and is managed by KraneShares.

