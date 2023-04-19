Solstein Capital LLC Has $809,000 Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Solstein Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 28.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,128 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 9,321 shares during the quarter. Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Comcast by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 405,068,330 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $11,880,654,000 after buying an additional 2,987,515 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Comcast by 1.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 102,801,153 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,015,159,000 after buying an additional 1,232,157 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Comcast by 0.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,448,741 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,245,022,000 after buying an additional 189,845 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 1.1% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 42,441,142 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,987,094,000 after buying an additional 473,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Comcast by 1.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 38,596,610 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,132,332,000 after buying an additional 578,456 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CMCSA. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Comcast from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.76.

Insider Buying and Selling at Comcast

Comcast Price Performance

In other news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,977,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.27, for a total value of $6,467,657.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,902,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,509,942.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders sold a total of 7,527,791 shares of company stock valued at $19,025,007 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA stock remained flat at $38.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 4,963,110 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,027,252. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $161.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $28.39 and a 1-year high of $48.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.62.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm had revenue of $30.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 97.48%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

