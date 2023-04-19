Sonnipe Ltd Buys New Shares in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Sonnipe Ltd bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,631 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Marvell Technology

In other news, EVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $849,555. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Dan Christman sold 6,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total value of $312,126.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,933,821.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,879 shares in the company, valued at $849,555. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 58,978 shares of company stock valued at $2,532,691. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Marvell Technology Price Performance

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MRVL shares. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Marvell Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Marvell Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

MRVL stock traded down $0.78 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.46. 3,896,132 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,601,658. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.75 and a 52-week high of $65.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $35.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -222.32, a PEG ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.33.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.01). Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 8.46% and a negative net margin of 2.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -126.32%.

About Marvell Technology

(Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage, and custom solutions. The firm designs, develops, and sells integrated circuits. The company was founded by Wei Li Dai, Pantas Sutardja, and Sehat Sutardja in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Further Reading

