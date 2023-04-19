Sonnipe Ltd Makes New $839,000 Investment in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Sonnipe Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,155 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $839,000. Intuit comprises approximately 0.2% of Sonnipe Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rheos Capital Works Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,677,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC bought a new position in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth about $243,000. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in Intuit by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 66,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,805,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Davidson Investment Advisors boosted its position in Intuit by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 32,531 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,662,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in Intuit by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,598 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intuit stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $442.57. The company had a trading volume of 344,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,541,547. The firm has a market cap of $124.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $420.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $406.39. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $339.36 and a 1 year high of $492.37.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.75%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on INTU. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $448.00 to $462.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $457.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuit presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $480.94.

In other Intuit news, Director Eve B. Burton sold 4,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.57, for a total value of $1,872,655.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Intuit news, Director Eve B. Burton sold 4,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.57, for a total value of $1,872,655.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.38, for a total value of $229,652.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $568,863. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,328 shares of company stock worth $3,019,323. Company insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

