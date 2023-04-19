Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.51 Per Share

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 19th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.51 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, June 9th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. This is an increase from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49.

Sonoco Products has raised its dividend by an average of 4.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 40 consecutive years. Sonoco Products has a dividend payout ratio of 32.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Sonoco Products to earn $6.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.5%.

NYSE SON traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $61.56. 102,965 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 442,325. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.79. The company has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Sonoco Products has a 1-year low of $51.52 and a 1-year high of $67.06.

Sonoco Products ( NYSE:SON Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.02. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 32.53%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Sonoco Products will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Ernest D. Haynes III sold 1,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $110,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,729 shares in the company, valued at $103,740. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Sonoco Products news, Director Robert R. Hill, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $560,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,123,640. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ernest D. Haynes III sold 1,834 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $110,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,458 shares of company stock worth $207,291 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 12.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 65,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,088,000 after purchasing an additional 7,130 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 8.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 22.6% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 23,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 4,281 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 164.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 43,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,744,000 after acquiring an additional 27,157 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 1.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 274,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,145,000 after acquiring an additional 3,941 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sonoco Products in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Sonoco Products from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Argus raised Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sonoco Products currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.17.

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, Protective Solutions, and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers, fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes, and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

