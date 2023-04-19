Sourceless (STR) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.90

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 19th. One Sourceless token can now be purchased for about $0.0190 or 0.00000065 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Sourceless has traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar. Sourceless has a total market cap of $399.06 million and $1.90 worth of Sourceless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sourceless Token Profile

Sourceless (STR) is a token. It launched on January 19th, 2021. Sourceless’ total supply is 63,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. Sourceless’ official Twitter account is @sourcelessb and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sourceless’ official website is sourceless.io. The official message board for Sourceless is sourcelessblockchain.medium.com. The Reddit community for Sourceless is https://reddit.com/r/sourcelessblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Sourceless

According to CryptoCompare, “Sourceless (STR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sourceless has a current supply of 63,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sourceless is 0.01900556 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $127.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sourceless.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sourceless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sourceless should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sourceless using one of the exchanges listed above.

