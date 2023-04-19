SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BWX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BWX – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 897,813 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 55% from the previous session’s volume of 579,861 shares.The stock last traded at $22.82 and had previously closed at $22.97.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.35.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BWX. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $119,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 88.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 3,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. 48.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays Capital International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Lehman International Treasury Bond ETF is engaged in providing investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Global Treasury ex-US Capped Index. The Barclays Capital Global Treasury Ex-US Capped Index includes government bonds issued by investment-grade countries outside the United States, in local currencies, that have a remaining maturity of one year or more and are rated investment grade.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.