SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA) Sees Large Volume Increase

SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 242,168 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 225% from the previous session’s volume of 74,622 shares.The stock last traded at $71.09 and had previously closed at $71.23.

SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.20 and its 200-day moving average is $65.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 395,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Financial Guidance Group Inc. grew its stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Financial Guidance Group Inc. now owns 76,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,310,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $4,471,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 135.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 5,953 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period.

SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF Company Profile

The SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (QEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Factor Mix A-Series (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of securities from developed markets in Europe, Australia and the Far East. The index equal-weights 3 subindexes: value, minimum volatility and quality.

