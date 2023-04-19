Spinnaker Trust Has $3.69 Million Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Spinnaker Trust lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the quarter. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Country Trust Bank increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 16,825.2% during the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 310,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,287,000 after purchasing an additional 308,238 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $52,608,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 22.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 994,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,954,000 after buying an additional 182,518 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,169,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,834,000 after buying an additional 176,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,628,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,252,000 after acquiring an additional 137,076 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:VO opened at $211.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $51.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $182.88 and a twelve month high of $240.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $211.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.43.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.