SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Shares Acquired by Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 40.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,585 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,768 shares during the quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,067,431 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,196,968,000 after buying an additional 1,809,055 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,990,573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,002,300,000 after buying an additional 401,503 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 10,688,624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $510,382,000 after buying an additional 1,772,233 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,695,276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $367,889,000 after buying an additional 1,023,361 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,503,268 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $358,281,000 after buying an additional 1,687,932 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SSNC shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on SS&C Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded SS&C Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.25.

SS&C Technologies Price Performance

SSNC stock opened at $57.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28 and a beta of 1.42. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.25 and a 1 year high of $73.26.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 12.31%. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.26%.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

