Stack Financial Management Inc Has $11.41 Million Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Stack Financial Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,386 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the period. Stack Financial Management Inc’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $11,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in CVS Health by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,934,841 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $11,056,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726,512 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in CVS Health by 1.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,699,284 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,184,085,000 after purchasing an additional 134,457 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in CVS Health by 15.5% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,034,788 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $766,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,638 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.1% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,770,066 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $550,291,000 after acquiring an additional 63,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmp Inc. raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 9,117.8% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 4,582,251 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $49,171,000 after acquiring an additional 4,532,540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.24.

CVS Health Trading Down 1.7 %

CVS traded down $1.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.82. 1,806,544 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,093,307. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.11 and a fifty-two week high of $107.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.61.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.07. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm had revenue of $83.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.77 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.56%.

CVS Health Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.