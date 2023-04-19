Stack Financial Management Inc Has $234,000 Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Stack Financial Management Inc lowered its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 319 shares during the quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 220,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 344,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,759,000 after purchasing an additional 14,279 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 165,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 12,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 84,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In related news, CFO Terrell Kirk Crews II purchased 2,672 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $74.87 per share, with a total value of $200,052.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,483,437.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other NextEra Energy news, CFO Terrell Kirk Crews II acquired 2,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $74.87 per share, with a total value of $200,052.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,483,437.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James Lawrence Camaren acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $73.50 per share, with a total value of $147,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 147,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,872,855. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 18,872 shares of company stock valued at $1,417,721. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $78.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 728,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,656,466. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.22 and a 12 month high of $91.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.36 and a 200 day moving average of $78.94. The company has a market capitalization of $159.81 billion, a PE ratio of 37.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.58 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 19.79%. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 89.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NEE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on NextEra Energy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Guggenheim dropped their target price on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Erste Group Bank upgraded NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.58.

NextEra Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment involves the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.