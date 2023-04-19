Status One Day Volume Reaches $3.99 Million (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded down 5.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 19th. One Status token can now be bought for about $0.0276 or 0.00000095 BTC on popular exchanges. Status has a market capitalization of $106.49 million and $3.99 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Status has traded down 3.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Status alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00007864 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.47 or 0.00029222 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00019625 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00018336 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001323 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000066 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,977.38 or 1.00010241 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Status Profile

Status is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,974,035 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,855,825,825 tokens. The official website for Status is status.im. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Status Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,974,035 with 3,859,739,189.4100976 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02920279 USD and is up 2.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 95 active market(s) with $3,039,513.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Status Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Status and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.