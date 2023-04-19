Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) Sets New 12-Month High at $27.91

Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as €27.91 ($30.34) and last traded at €27.86 ($30.28), with a volume of 89399 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at €26.81 ($29.14).

Analyst Ratings Changes

STVN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Stevanato Group from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Stevanato Group from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Stevanato Group from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Stevanato Group from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd.

Stevanato Group Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of 47.84 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €23.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €19.59.

Institutional Trading of Stevanato Group

Stevanato Group ( NYSE:STVN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported €0.19 ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of €0.16 ($0.17) by €0.03 ($0.03). The company had revenue of €292.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of €271.89 million. Stevanato Group had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 15.53%. Stevanato Group’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Stevanato Group S.p.A. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STVN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Stevanato Group by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 46,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 4,798 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Stevanato Group by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 263,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,299,000 after acquiring an additional 9,125 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Stevanato Group by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,366,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,097,000 after acquiring an additional 210,007 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Stevanato Group by 79.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Stevanato Group by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 992,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,966,000 after acquiring an additional 173,332 shares during the period. 10.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stevanato Group

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for pharma and healthcare. Its principal products include containment solutions, drug delivery systems, medical devices, diagnostic, analytical services, visual inspection machines, assembling and packaging machines, and glass forming machines.

Featured Articles

