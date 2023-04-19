Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) to Hold

Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $200.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $155.00.

RXDX has been the subject of several other reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Prometheus Biosciences from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Prometheus Biosciences from $114.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Prometheus Biosciences from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Prometheus Biosciences from $117.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $142.00 to $139.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prometheus Biosciences presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $148.70.

Get Prometheus Biosciences alerts:

Prometheus Biosciences Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of RXDX stock opened at $193.50 on Friday. Prometheus Biosciences has a 1-year low of $21.50 and a 1-year high of $194.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 31.04 and a quick ratio of 31.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.21. The company has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.60 and a beta of -0.60.

Insider Transactions at Prometheus Biosciences

Prometheus Biosciences ( NASDAQ:RXDX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.01. Prometheus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 2,081.83% and a negative return on equity of 43.38%. The firm had revenue of $0.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.47 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Prometheus Biosciences will post -4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Keith W. Marshall sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.42, for a total transaction of $1,084,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,811 shares in the company, valued at $1,063,708.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Keith W. Marshall sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.38, for a total value of $596,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,171,237.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith W. Marshall sold 10,000 shares of Prometheus Biosciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.42, for a total value of $1,084,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,063,708.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 951,320 shares of company stock worth $109,339,563 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Prometheus Biosciences in the third quarter valued at $208,000. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in Prometheus Biosciences by 325.5% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,036,165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,144,000 after acquiring an additional 792,620 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Prometheus Biosciences in the third quarter worth approximately $248,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Prometheus Biosciences in the third quarter worth approximately $283,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in Prometheus Biosciences in the third quarter worth approximately $2,354,000. 78.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prometheus Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its lead product includes PRA023, a humanized IgG1 monoclonal antibody (mAb), which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease, as well as systemic sclerosis-associated interstitial lung disease.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Prometheus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prometheus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.