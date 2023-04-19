Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of SciPlay Call Options (NASDAQ:SCPL)

SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 20,718 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,244% compared to the typical volume of 1,541 call options.

A number of research firms recently commented on SCPL. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on SciPlay from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of SciPlay from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on SciPlay from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on SciPlay from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of SciPlay from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SciPlay presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.95.

In other SciPlay news, CFO Daniel Oquinn sold 5,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $98,825.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,233.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SCPL. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in SciPlay by 26.2% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 389,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,576,000 after acquiring an additional 80,809 shares during the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of SciPlay by 17.3% in the third quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 20,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018 shares during the period. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in SciPlay by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 44,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in SciPlay by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 1,953 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in SciPlay by 148.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 33,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 19,992 shares during the last quarter. 17.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SciPlay stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,165,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,332. SciPlay has a 1 year low of $10.60 and a 1 year high of $18.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.62 and a 200 day moving average of $15.59.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $182.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.59 million. SciPlay had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 3.34%. Equities analysts anticipate that SciPlay will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

SciPlay Corp. engages in the development and commercialization of games. It offers social casino games that include Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino, Quick Hit Slots, Monopoly Slots, and 88 Fortunes Slots and casual games, which include Bingo Showdown, and Solitaire Pets Adventure.

